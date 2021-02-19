Ticket updates for Riley Green concert at Dixie National Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday night, it was announced that Riley Green would be replacing Frank Foster as the entertainment for the Friday, February 19, Dixie National Rodeo.

According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), ticket holders unable to attend the Wednesday, February 17, performance due to weather were given an option to request tickets to be issued for Friday, February 19. Wednesday night ticket holders that have not been reissued tickets for Friday night, due to the high volume of calls, can bring their tickets to the Box Office at 8:30 p.m. and will be directed as to where to go for the concert featuring Riley Green.

“We are excited about tonight’s rescheduled concert with Riley Green. We apologize to ticket holders that have not been able to get through to have tickets reissued due to the large volume of calls that we experienced,” said Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson. “We want the fans to have an opportunity to see the concert. For those Wednesday night ticket holders that have not been reissued tickets for tonight, please bring your tickets to the Box Office tonight at 8:30 p.m. for the opportunity to see Riley Green.”