Toni Johnson resigns from position as chair of Hinds County Election Commission

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson has resigned from her position as the chair of the election commission. The resignation happened moments before the Hinds County Election Commission held an emergency meeting on Friday to vote for her removal.

Johnson released the following statement she sent to the commission to 12 News.

Commissioners: In light of the recent accusations and public witch hunt by this office, I’m stepping down as chairman only, effective now. I will continue to serve as District 2 Commissioner. Toni Johnson, Hinds County Election Commissioner for District 2

Johnson has been accused of possible fraud and mishandling of money.