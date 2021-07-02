Top 5 cheapest fuel prices in Jackson-metro ahead of July 4th

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families are planning trips for the Fourth of July holiday weekend and that means more people will be out on the roads.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates that 47.7 million Americans are planning to travel between July 1–5, with 43.6 million traveling by car. In terms of total traveler volume, it’s expected to be the second-highest on record for any Independence Day weekend — but it’s expected to be the highest on record for drivers, as more Americans are choosing road trips instead of traveling by plane, train or bus.

Drivers are also expected to hit the roads in Mississippi for the holiday. Here’s a look at some of the cheapest fuel prices in the state ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, according to Gas Buddy:

1) Sam’s Club – Gas is $2.47 (Gas station located at 257 Grandview Blvd. in Madison)

2) Costco – Gas is $2.47 (Gas station located at 699 Highland Colony Pkwy in Ridgeland)

3) FastMart – Gas is $2.45 (Gas station located at 401 E Main St. in Florence)

4) Murphy USA – Gas is $2.49 (Gas station located at 2709 Greenway Dr. in Jackson)

5) Murphy USA – Gas is $2.55 (Gas station located at 1623 Simpson Hwy in Magee)