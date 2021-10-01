Tougaloo College awarded $500K to preserve historic structures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College is among 20 other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that will receive $500,000. This is part of the $9.7 million initiative announcement by the National Park Service to preserve monumental structures at these historic institutions.

“HBCUs have be​en an important part of the American education system for more than 180 years, providing high-level academics, opportunities, and community for generations of students,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge.

In addition, Tougaloo will partner with E.T. Dockery/VPS Technologies and Design Studios Inc. (ETD/VPS) to facilitate the preservation of Tougaloo’s historic structures by producing detailed virtual models of these buildings, including Pope Cottage, Jamerson Hall, and Ballard Hall.

“As part of our mission to preserve Tougaloo’s legacy, we are excited with the new developments and restoration projects that are underway throughout the campus. We are grateful for the National Park Service’s support that enables the College to share the history of these structures through digital technology,” said Dr. Carmen J. Walters, president of Tougaloo College.

The “LifeMap” technology will provide “As-Built” digitized drawings of each building with interior and exterior virtual models. This technology will also benefit first responders, facilities management staff, and administrators to navigate through and around the buildings from digital devices.