Tougaloo College to host National Virtual Walk for Education

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The UNCF (United Negro College Fund) National Virtual Walk for Education will stream live and on-demand Saturday, September 18.

Tougaloo College leaders said viewers are invited to walk, run, bike and/or dance along with the digital program to help raise funds for students of color across Tougaloo community who are trying to get to and through college.

The UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education raises funds to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the students they serve through the help of individuals, corporations and other group donors.

The show will feature celebrity appearances and performances, culminating with a performance by DJ MC Lyte. The Walk program will begin streaming live online at 11 a.m. CDT on September 18, and on-demand immediately following the premiere until September 30.

“During our 77 years and despite heavy odds, UNCF has continued to move the needle for HBCUs and students of colors, fueling their progress,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Throughout the last year, we have seen an enormity of racial division and strife, which has been compounded for our students by the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to find ourselves at a crossroads where the need of our students and the demand on our member HBCUs is larger than ever before. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again—we are at risk of washing away a generation of talented and deserving African American and minority students. Donations are urgently needed to ensure our next generation of American doctors, nurses, virologists, teachers and technologists—pandemic frontliners—can get to college, succeed and graduate. We invite everyone to register and join our Virtual Walk for Education to help ensure better futures for us all.”

To register for the event, go to https://bit.ly/3AiLmd9.