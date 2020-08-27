Tracking Hurricane Laura in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The city of Vicksburg and Warren County have been tracking Hurricane Laura for at least week.

Officials responded by staging rescue vehicles, crews and supplies. As of now, the biggest worries are flooding, high winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

If you’re in Vicksburg, you’re urged to get the Code Red alerts by the city.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.

LATEST STORIES: