Tracking Hurricane Laura in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The city of Vicksburg and Warren County have been tracking Hurricane Laura for at least week.
Officials responded by staging rescue vehicles, crews and supplies. As of now, the biggest worries are flooding, high winds and the possibility of tornadoes.
If you’re in Vicksburg, you’re urged to get the Code Red alerts by the city.
Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.
LATEST STORIES:
- Laura blasts destructive, life-threatening Gulf Coast path
- PHOTOS: Hurricane Laura moves inland; expected to impact Mississippi
- VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks
- VIDEO: Storm surge in Louisiana fishing community
- Tracking Hurricane Laura along Mississippi coast