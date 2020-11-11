TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at I-20 at Ellis Ave.

UPDATE: Crash now cleared.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting a crash at Interstate 20 at Ellis Avenue North (exit 42B) in Hinds County.
The crash happened on Wednesday, November 11 at 5:46 a.m.
All westbound lanes are affected, including the left lane which is blocked.
