Travelers take precaution during Labor Day weekend amid pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Labor Day weekend is here and a lot of people spent the unofficial end of Summer on the road visiting beaches, national parks and other outdoor attractions.

Last year, the Jackson Airport was nearly empty and on Sunday, several travelers said by getting a shot and wearing a mask they feel a lot safer traveling.

“I keep my mask on and I hope everybody does the same thing so we can protect everybody else. I feel safe because I have my vaccine and because I have my mask and hand sanitizer all the time,” said Brindicy Rojas.

“Delta was a goof flight it was fast and efficient. They want you to just put your hand sanitizer, put your mask on, your shots, wear your mask and just try to socially distance. Some people are to close to each other if they really just try to get to six feet I think we can really prevent this,” said Emerison Gross.

The CDC recently urged unvaccinated Americans to avoid non-essential travel as the country tries to get a handle on the COVID-19 Delta variant.