NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, opening arguments began in the murder trial of Arthur Moore, 45. He has been accused of killing James H. Williams, 54, on January 22, 2019.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Williams, a Natchez folk artist, was allegedly killed by Moore after an argument between Williams’ brother and Moore.

Moore was booked into the Adams County Jail in March 2019 after a two-month search for him.