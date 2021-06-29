Trial delayed for man charged in Mississippi artist’s death

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The trial of a man charged in the death of a folk artist in Mississippi has been postponed until October.

The Natchez Democrat reports that Arthur Moore, 45, is charged with murder in the January 2019 death of James Henry Williams, 54, a Natchez folk artist.

Williams was shot and killed following an argument between his brother and Moore.

Moore’s trial was scheduled to start this week in Natchez. But state Judge Debra Blackwell agreed to delay it. Blackwell said the state asked for the delay because one of the main investigators in the case would not be able to testify this week due to health reasons.

Moore was arrested in March 2019 after a two-month search involving Natchez police, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals. He is in the Adams County Jail.