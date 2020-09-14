Severe Weather Tools

Tropical Storm Sally expected to strengthen to hurricane

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The next 18 hours are going to become critical to see where the Tropical Storm, and soon-to-be hurricane, Sally will go and its strength.

Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy describes plans for shelters, evacuations, and sandbags for people in the area.

