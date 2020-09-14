Tropical Storm Sally expected to strengthen to hurricane

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The next 18 hours are going to become critical to see where the Tropical Storm, and soon-to-be hurricane, Sally will go and its strength.
Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy describes plans for shelters, evacuations, and sandbags for people in the area.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Sally; Wildfires rage on the West Coast
- 145 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi
- ‘Princess Bride’ stars reunite in live-streamed script reading
- Connecticut teen rescues mother, three children from burning car
- Worker dies after falling 200 feet from Orlando Starflyer attraction