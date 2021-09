JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Trustmark held its Shred-It Day at the Jackson branch on Highway 80 on Thursday.

“We’re pandemic friendly. We’re outside. We’re wearing masks so we feel like it’s secure for customers to get out of the house, come by and bring their paper to be shredded,” said Hinds County Trustmark National Bank President Bernard Bridges.

People were able to shred three large trash bags or boxes per person.