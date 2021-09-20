Trustmark hosting free “Shred-It Day” in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Trustmark will partner with Shred-It for secure document destruction at its Highway 18 location in Jackson on Thursday, September 23.

“Trustmark is proud to offer this free document shredding service here in Jackson,” said Bernard Bridges, Trustmark President. “The Trustmark Shred-It Day is a convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information, and we invite local residents to bring documents to shred to help keep their information safe and protect themselves from identity theft.”

Neighbors are invited to drive-thru and drop off items between 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Attendees are asked to limit the amount to be shredded to three large trash bags/boxes per person. Paper clips, staples and binders are not a problem; cardboard boxes will be returned to the owner.

When dropping off items, attendees are also asked to remain in their vehicle and an associate will retrieve the documents, while practicing social distancing and following additional guidelines administered by the CDC.