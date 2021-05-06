Jackson tornado rated as high end EF-1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After surveying the damage path, the National Weather Service in Jackson has officially rated Tuesday’s twister as a high end EF-1, with maximum winds of 110 mph. It was on the ground for just over 30 minutes, traveling over 30 miles, making it the longest tracked tornado in Jackson since 1974.

According to the National Weather Service, the twister touched down near Farr Road, northwest of Brownsville. The tornado caused major tree and residential damage on the northwest side of Jackson before it eventually cross Interstate 220. It then reached its peak intensity around Callaway High School, where winds were around 110 mph. This is where the tornado was also nearly half a mile wide, wrapping high winds into Fondren and Tougaloo. The twister maintained its EF-1 winds as it crossed Interstate 55 into northeast Jackson, causing damage near Ridgewood, Old Canton, and Westbrook.

As it crossed the Pearl River into Rankin County, the tornado weakened slightly to winds around 85 mph. The tornado then turned southeast as it crossed Lakeland Drive near Luckney Road. It finally lifted on the north side of Brandon, just before crossing Highway 471.

