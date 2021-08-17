Two arrested after child shot in Magee

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies are investigated after a child was injured during a shooting in Magee. The shooting happened Monday, August 16, just before 3:00 p.m. on Goshen Road.

Investigators said the child was shot while playing in the yard. According to witnesses, 18-year-old Cedrick Norwood and another teen were firing shots while standing on the bridge on Goshen Road. The two allegedly left the scene on scooters when they were confronted by a grandparent of the victim.

The two teens were later taken into custody at a home on McLaurin Drive in Magee. Charges are pending against both suspects through the Simpson County Justice Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories