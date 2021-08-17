Two arrested after child shot in Magee

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies are investigated after a child was injured during a shooting in Magee. The shooting happened Monday, August 16, just before 3:00 p.m. on Goshen Road.

Investigators said the child was shot while playing in the yard. According to witnesses, 18-year-old Cedrick Norwood and another teen were firing shots while standing on the bridge on Goshen Road. The two allegedly left the scene on scooters when they were confronted by a grandparent of the victim.

The two teens were later taken into custody at a home on McLaurin Drive in Magee. Charges are pending against both suspects through the Simpson County Justice Court.