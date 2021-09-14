Two arrested for drive-by shooting at Southwest Mississippi Community College

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened at Southwest Mississippi Community College (SMCC) on Thursday, September 9.

According to Pike County deputies, SMCC police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Union Drive and Stadium Drive. They said the suspects fired shots at a group of pedestrians, and two vehicles had been damaged in the shooting.

The following day, investigators were able to identify the suspects’ vehicle has a blue 2001 Nissan Maxima. They located the vehicle at the Family Dollar in Magnolia, and they took the two occupants to the Pike County Jail for interviews.

Investigators found two guns and gang paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle.

SMCC police arrested Charvez Williams and Dermetrice Johnson in connection to the shooting. They were both charged with drive-by shooting, conspiracy to commit drive-by shooting, shooting into a motor vehicle (2 counts) and possession of a firearm on school campus.

According to authorities, more arrests are expected in this case. If anyone has any further information, contact SMCC police at 601-551-3838 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.