COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies announced two men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery. The robbery happened in Georgetown on Thursday, July 1.

Investigators said James Joseph Portrey, 43, was arrested shortly after the robbery. John Portrey, 40, was arrested Friday morning.

James Joseph Portrey

John Portrey

Both suspects were arrested by Lawrence County deputies. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) assisted in the case.