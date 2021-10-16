Two arrested in Rankin County after deputies find 36 pounds of meth

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after finding more than 36 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

On Saturday, October 16, a Rankin County deputy stopped a passenger bus on I-20 for a traffic violation. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found the meth hidden in false compartments on the vehicle.

The driver, Saul M. Rodriguez, and the passenger, Miguel A. Reyes Garcia, were both arrested for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. They were taken to the Rankin County Jail. Their bond has not been set at this time.

Brandon Police Department, Madison Police Department and The Office of Homeland Security assisted with the traffic stop and investigation.