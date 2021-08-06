Two burglary suspects arrested after manhunt in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Lawrence County deputies arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing items from a business and firing shots at the business owner.

Investigators said the owner returned to his business after a trip to town and found two men loading a white Chevrolet Silverado with items from his business. The owner claimed the men fired shots at him. He said they drove through a fence to get to Highway 84 and headed toward Silver Creek.

According to deputies, the owner followed the suspects to get pictures and a tag number. He said they pulled off at the dialysis center, and one of them fired shots again.

While deputies were investigating the scene at the dialysis center, they spotted a white Chevrolet Silverado driving in the area, and the victim identified the vehicle as the suspect’s truck.

Deputies said they tried to stop the vehicle, but it ran off the road along Highway 43-A, and both suspects ran into the woods near St. Stephens Road. One suspect was captured shortly afterwards, and the second was arrested later in the evening.

Investigators said the Chevrolet Silverado had been reported stolen out of Panola County a few weeks ago.