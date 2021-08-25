Two Clinton students attend Law & Public Safety camps in Washington D.C.

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Clinton High School students spent part of their summer break in Washington, D.C., in order to further their experiences in the law and public safety realm.

Destiny Carpenter, who is a junior, spent ten days enrolled in the Youth Leadership Program hosted by the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc., said the experience challenged her both mentally and physically.

“Along with the numerous leadership classes we attended, we had the chance to experience a truly hands-on approach of what recruits in the FBI do during their training,” she said.

Casey Wright, who is also a junior, spent a week in D.C. attending the National Youth Leadership Forum: Law and CSI and said the information attendees were exposed to allowed them to develop a deeper understanding of the forensics field as well as a broadened appreciation for leadership training.

“I was in the CSI branch at the camp,” he said, “so we did a lot of hands-on forensics in the lab—looking at blood analysis, hair samples, fingerprints and serving in a couple of mock trials.”

For admittance, both programs required enrollees to demonstrate high academic standards in the classroom and good citizenship in their communities.