Two Hinds County supervisors accuse board president of mishandling taxpayer money

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, two Hinds County supervisors held a news conference claiming the Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun mishandled taxpayer money.

Supervisor David Archie claims Calhoun took nearly $500,000 from District 2 and gave the money to a convicted felon who works in Calhoun’s office. Both Archie and Supervisor Robert Graham said the proper actions were not taken to move the money, and the funds could have been spent on more important projects.

“Getting roads and bridges fixed and repaired. That is what we’re trying to do. I have no appetite to give half a million dollars to a convicted felon. Over 30 years, I worked with the Jackson Police Department trying to put people in jail that committed crimes. Everyone deserves a second chance, but not a half a million dollars worth of taxpayer money,” said Graham.

12 News reached out to Calhoun’s office for a statement. We have not heard back at this time.

During the news conference, Archie and Graham said supervisors will move forward with plans to build a new 72 hour holding facility. Archie said the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t been able to arrest people for misdemeanor offenses because there’s not enough space to hold them.

Officials are looking to renovate an old military processing center in downtown Jackson and turn it into the new facility. Archie said the location will be easily accessible from anywhere in the county.

“You can come off of State Street off 20 or I-55 to State Street where all the municipalities in Hinds County will be able to bring in their misdemeanor offenders,” said Archie.

The supervisor said they were originally considering Metrocenter Mall as the new facility, but other supervisors objected to the idea.

The new facility is expected to be able to hold up to 200 beds. There’s no word on when construction would start or how much the facility will cost.