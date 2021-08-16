Two men accused of stealing items from Claiborne County construction site

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested two men for allegedly stealing from a construction site at the Grand Gulf Port. Deputies received a call about the incident just after 7:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13.

According to the caller, two men loaded a trailer with items belonging to Riverside Construction, of Vicksburg, and drove away. Deputies spotted their vehicle, but were unable to stop them due to the suspects turning off on another road.

Investigators said checkpoints were set up near Highway 61 North, and the suspects were arrested. David L. Claiborne and Anthonio Nicholas were both charged with grand larceny.

During the investigation, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for a home on McGraw Street and they confiscated several items. They said more arrests are possible in the case.