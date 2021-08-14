Two men hospitalized after shooting in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that hospitalized two Natchez men on Saturday.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Emanuel J. Jones was sitting on his porch waiting for family members to arrive when suspects opened fire at his home located at 26 Myrtle Drive.

Jones immediately returned fire as he attempted to flee the scene by running down the street. As he ran down the street, he was struck multiple times in the back, said investigators.

The second victim, 22-year-old Melvin Myles Jr., was struck multiple times as he sat in the passenger sit of his vehicle. The driver was not hit. Several other vehicles and the homes were shot into, but no one else was hit. It is believed that the suspects fled on foot.

Once AMR arrived on the scene Jones and Myles, Jr. were transported to Merit Health Hospital and then transported to another hospital. Both victims are still alive at this time, according to deputies.

Anyone with information or video regarding the crime, you are advised to contact Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.