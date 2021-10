JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find two armed robbery suspects.

According to investigators, the men robbed the Family Dollar on Terry Road. They took more than $600 in cash from the store’s safe.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Courtesy: Jackson police

If you know who the men are, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).