Two Mississippi airports to receive grants from FAA

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Representative Michael Guest (R-Miss) celebrated the announcement of two Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) discretionary grants.

The Brookhaven-Lincoln County Airport will receive more than $2.2 million in funding to rehabilitate runway lighting, taxiway lighting, airport beacons, and runways. The Hardy-Anders Field Natchez-Adams County Airport will receive $572,928 in funding to rehabilitate the taxiway and runway.

“Rural airports provide critical services that increase travel and trade across Mississippi. I’m grateful to the FAA and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for their help in securing these grants to improve Mississippi airports, which will help drive Mississippi’s rural economy,” stated Guest.