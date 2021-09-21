Two Mississippi men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation by the Byram Police Department and the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is underway after the body of 34-year-old Anthony McCrillis was found naked in the trunk of a vehicle in Copiah County on Sunday morning.

McCrillis was last seen alive with his 2002 Acura on Friday night around 9:00 p.m. on Old Byram Road. He was captured by home surveillance at a relative’s house, who wasn’t home when McCrillis visited.

Authorities said an employee from the Starz Auto Parts on Old Byram Road in Byram told police he noticed McCrillis’ abandoned car on Old Byram Road on Saturday morning around 7:00 a.m.

The 2002 Acura was moved around late Saturday night into Sunday morning by two men who said the car displayed a “free car” sign on it, and the keys were in the ignition.

“The two individuals who took the car, took the car down to Copiah County and were essentially joy riding. They discovered the body, and they were the ones to call 911 and requested the Copiah County Sheriff’s office,” said Byram Police Chief David Errington.

Both men were interviewed by the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office and released.

Chief Errington said Byram police interviewed one of the men, and they plan to interview another. At this time, they are not suspects.

Authorities said this investigation is extremely challenging because clues are hard to come by. Errington said the victim had no cell phone, wallet, credit cards, or checking account and was being taken care of by his family.

The vehicle is now in the custody of Byram police, and they’re waiting on a search warrant to do an inventory search.

At this time, the case is being investigated as a death investigation. An autopsy for McCrillis could also take several days.

If you have any information in this investigation, contact the Byram Police Department, Copiah County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).