Two Mississippi Museums to offer free admission in honor of Fannie Lou Hamer’s birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of Fannie Lou Hamer’s birthday, admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will be free on Wednesday, October 6.

Admission will include the PBS FRONTLINE special exhibit Un(re)solved: A Multiplatform Investigation. Museum staff will highlight Hamer’s life and legacy through guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Tenacity, inspiration, and ‘never give up’ are words and phrases that Fannie Lou Hamer lived by. Her fortitude and strength brought about change for all mankind,” said Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums. “In honor of her birthday, October 6, we will be offering free admission. Come out and learn about the life of this woman who not only changed Mississippi but changed the world. May we all live as she did by being and showing examples of good stewardship in our communities.”

