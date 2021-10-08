Two New Orleans men arrested for human trafficking in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Two New Orleans men were arrested in Brookhaven on human trafficking charges.

According to the Daily Leader, police responded to an attempted vehicle theft at the Murphy USA gas station on Brookway Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

The two men, Donald Williams, 41, and Kenneth R. Turner, 34, were detained.

According to police, the two men had come from New Orleans to get a rental vehicle, and the woman who was with them tried to escape at the gas station in Brookhaven. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) sent agents from their Human Trafficking Task Force to Brookhaven to assist in the case.

Williams and Turner were arrested and charged with human trafficking.