Two plead guilty in 2020 homicide outside Canton Sportsplex

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men pleaded guilty in connection to a homicide that happened in Canton on December 18, 2020.

Prosecutors Dario Robinson was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Canton Sportsplex. According to investigators, Jaheen Harris and Tyjerious Sims robbed Robinson of his wallet and car, and Harris shot Robinson.

Officers were able to locate Robinson’s car outside of Canton. The suspects had attempted to set the vehicle on fire. Officers later found Robinson’s car keys inside Sim’s house.

Both suspects were arrested, and prosecutors said they confessed to authorities.

Once booked into jail, prosecutors said Harris assaulted a detention officer which led to additional charges for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He pled guilty to first degree murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Jaheen Tyrone Harris

Tyjerious DaMicheal Sims

Judge Dewey Arthur sentenced Harris to life in prison for the murder of Robinson and added ten years consecutive to his life sentence for the assault on the detention officer.

Sims pled to second degree murder, which carries up to 40 years without parole. He will be sentenced at a later date.