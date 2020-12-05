Two shot in overnight shooting on Lamar Street, JPD investigating

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot overnight in downtown Jackson.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Lamar and Pearl Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Several shots were fired under the traffic lights between the Fourth Avenue Lounge and a downtown cigar company. According to police, two people were shot and transported to the hospital.

This an active investigation. There is no word on the motive or the suspect(s) involved at this time.

