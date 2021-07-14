Two suspects arrested for kidnapping in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested two suspects in connection to a kidnapping case. According to the Yazoo Herald, a home on Grand Avenue was raided for a second time Monday morning.

Police said Preston Flowers was charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Tamela Herrera was charged with accessory after the fact, child abuse and possession of methamphetamine.

The Yazoo Herald reported law enforcement officers first raided the home last Wednesday after three children were reported missing. The children, ages 16, 13, and 10, were located at the home and placed in protective custody.

Police believe the children were being held against their will at the home, and more arrests are possible in the case.