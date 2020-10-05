Two suspects sentenced in child exploitation cases

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced two suspects have been sentenced in two child exploitation cases.

The first case originated after investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office gathered intelligence of an internet user making child sexual abuse material available for download.

Stephen Schubring, 31, pled guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced on Monday, September 28, by Rankin County Circuit Judge John Emfinger to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with seven years to serve and 33 years suspended. He will be subject to five years supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 assessment to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, and all court costs.

The second case originated after investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office received a call from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Timothy Sistrunk, 58, pled guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced on Monday, September 28, by Rankin County Circuit Judge John Emfinger to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 10 years to serve and 30 years suspended. He will be subject to five years supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 assessment to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, and all court costs.

Both Schubring and Sistrunk will be required to register as sex offenders and will be required to serve their sentences day-for-day without the possibility of parole.

