Two-vehicle accident in Natchez leads to DUI arrest

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A two-vehicle accident in Natchez ended in a DUI arrest. According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened just before midnight Saturday, July 31 on Homochitto Street.

The driver of a white truck, 29-year-old Erik Mcgehee, was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Mcgehee received minor injuries from the crash.

According to Daughtry, Mcgehee was on Homochitto Street near John R. Junkin Drive when he side swiped another vehicle and went into a wooded area. The vehicle hit a utility pole and caused a power outage in the area.

The chief said the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Mcgehee was taken to the Natchez Police Department for booking and then taken to the Adams County Jail.