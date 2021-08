CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Domino’s Pizza Sunday night.

According to police, the robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. at the business on Old Vicksburg Road. Two men suspects, who were wearing dark clothes and masks, robbed the business.

No other information is available at this time. If you have any information about the robbery, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).