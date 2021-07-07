Two winners match numbers for Mississippi Match 5 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players matched all five winning numbers for Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing. They each claimed a share of the $665,000 jackpot.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Commission (MLC), the two winning tickets were purchased just 23 miles apart. One winning ticket was purchased from Dandy Dan’s #514 in Hattiesburg, while the other winning ticket came from Keith’s Superstore #105 in Ellisville.

MLC officials said jackpot prizes for Mississippi Match 5 are pari-mutuel, which means if more than one winning ticket is sold matching all five drawn numbers, the Jackpot prize will be shared equally among all eligible winning tickets.

The numbers randomly generated were 16-17-26-30-33.

The top prize for the Thursday, July 8, drawing is $50,000. If no one wins the jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing, the jackpot will continue to roll until won.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on WJTV, WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.