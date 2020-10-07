Two women injured after crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a crash that injured two women. The accident happened on Suncrest Drive at Branch Street Wednesday afternoon.

The crash involved a red Nissan and a silver Nissan. Two victims were taken to the hospital. They’re expected to be okay.

JUST IN: A car crash has unfolded in Jackson off Suncrest by the Branch St. intersection. Suncrest is blocked off for now by @JacksonMSPolice. Please seek alternative Routes. #FocusedOnYou pic.twitter.com/bx0leWS8jq — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) October 7, 2020

LATEST STORIES: