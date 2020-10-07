Severe Weather Tools

Two women injured after crash in Jackson

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a crash that injured two women. The accident happened on Suncrest Drive at Branch Street Wednesday afternoon.

The crash involved a red Nissan and a silver Nissan. Two victims were taken to the hospital. They’re expected to be okay.

