Two women injured after crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a crash that injured two women. The accident happened on Suncrest Drive at Branch Street Wednesday afternoon.
The crash involved a red Nissan and a silver Nissan. Two victims were taken to the hospital. They’re expected to be okay.
