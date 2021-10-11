Two Yazoo County inmates injured after stabbing

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two inmates were hospitalized after being stabbed at the Yazoo County Correctional Facility. The incident happened last week, according to the Yazoo Herald.

On Saturday, Terry Gann, chief deputy with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said the fight between the inmates was still under investigation. The two inmates, who were injured, remain in the hospital.

Inmate Tommy White Jr. has been charged with possession of contraband with a deadly weapon. Gann said other charges are pending following the investigation.

While has been placed in isolation at the county jail. He was being held on a murder charge after the body of Phillip Dunn was recovered from a river.