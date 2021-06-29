Tylertown man faces multiple charges after drug bust

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested a Tylertown man for possessing drugs and a stolen gun.

The agents, along with Tylertown police and Walthall County deputies, executed a search warrant at the Maple Street home of Taroski Lewis on June 23, 2021. Investigators said they found 1,884 dosage units of oxycodone, 75 grams of cocaine, 260 grams of marijuana, seven dosage units of hydrocodone, digital scales, multiple plastic bags an a stolen firearm.

Lewis, 31, has been charged with trafficking of oxycodone, trafficking of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone.

Taroski Lewis (Courtesy: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)

(Courtesy: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)

Investigators said Lewis is being held at the Walthall County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He also has a hold placed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).