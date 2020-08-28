Tyson Foods sends disaster relief support to Gulf Coast region

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tyson Foods will provide more than one million meals, ice and other supplies in response to Hurricane Laura, which impacted the Gulf region.

Tyson Foods will coordinate with local authorities, the Salvation Army, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and other disaster relief partners to establish a coordinated response to deliver these items to storm victims, volunteers, first responders and Tyson team members.

“The impact of Hurricane Laura is still being felt and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “This response wouldn’t be possible without the support of our team members, disaster relief partners and customers, who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible.”

The company is deploying tractor trailer loads of product totaling more than 250,000 pounds, or the equivalent to one million meals, in addition to bulk and bagged ice to impacted communities.

