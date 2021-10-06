Tyson Foods to invest $61M into Vicksburg plant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Tyson Foods will invest $61 million in its Vicksburg plant. According to the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership, the expansion will create nearly 50 jobs.

The Vicksburg facility currently employs approximately 500 people. The expansion is expected to be complete by Summer 2022.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. Warren County, the City of Vicksburg, the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership and Entergy Mississippi are also assisting with the project.

“For three decades, Tyson Foods has been a valued employer and major economic contributor in Warren County. The company’s ongoing investments in its Vicksburg operations are a testament to Mississippi’s strong business environment and capable workforce,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.

People interested in careers with Tyson Foods in Vicksburg can visit the Tyson Foods Careers website.