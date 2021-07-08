U.S. 84 at U.S. 61 closed in Adams County for repairs

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 (John R. Junkin Drive) and U.S. Highway 61 (Sgt. Prentiss Drive) in Adams County will be closed until further notice.

Crews will work at the intersection to make repairs to the drainage structure. The left turn lane on Highway 84 to Highway 61 northbound will be modified. Drivers will still be able to turn left onto the highway, but traffic will be down to one lane.

Drivers on Highway 61 will still be able to turn right onto Highway 84.

Courtesy: MDOT

According to MDOT, traffic signs will be in place to direct traffic. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.