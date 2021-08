JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Office are working to find a murder suspect in Mississippi.

According to Crime Stoppers, Cameron Lee is considered armed and dangerous. He is 5’6″ tall and weighs 195 pounds.

If you have any information that would lead to Lee’s arrest, you would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.