U.S. News awards Belhaven University with national recognition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. News & World Report recognized Belhaven University with several national awards for excellence in higher education.

The university earned accolades in four major categories of the 2022 list: Best Regional Universities South, Best Value Regional Universities South, Best Undergraduate Teaching for Regional Universities South, and Best Social Mobility Regional Universities South.

“I’m pleased that U.S. News & World Report has recognized the significance of a Belhaven University education,” said Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott. “These accolades affirm what we already know about the caliber of our programs, faculty, and students.”

Belhaven was ranked 54th for Best Regional Universities South.