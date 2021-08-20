UMMC: Only one person can accompany athlete during injury clinic visit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson announced that student-athletes injured in football games during the regular high school season can be brought to UMMC for care, but with stipulations.

Due to temporary visitor restrictions, athletes who are injured can only be accompanied by one person during their visit to the Friday Night Injury Clinic. The clinic will be open on Friday’s from 9:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. to care for high school athletes whose injuries are not extreme enough for a trip to the emergency room.

Each student-athlete will be examined and treated by a UMMC orthopaedics expert. The physician’s time is free of charge, though patients are charged for any additional services. Walk-ins are welcome, but if possible, call ahead at (601) 815-4721.

Mask-wearing is required for entry. Click here to learn more.