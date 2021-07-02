UMMC partners with Jobs for Jacksonians to host job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, July 7. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Tougaloo Community Center on Vine Street in Jackson.

According to organizers, more than 65 full-time and part-time positions are available. Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

Housekeeper

Floor technician

Project manager

Patient transporter

No experience is necessary and training will be available for all positions. Pay starts at $10.00 per hour and full benefit packages are offered.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.