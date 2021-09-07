UMMC to host job fair in Jackson on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, September 8.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Tougaloo Community Center in Jackson. According to organizers, more than 65 full-time and part-time positions are available.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

Housekeeper

Floor Technician

Project Manger

Patient Transporter

No experience is needed and training will be available for all positions. Officials said pay will start at $10.00 per hour, and full benefit packages are offered to employees.

Due to COVID-19, face masks will be required at the event.