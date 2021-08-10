Unity Clean-Up event set for Aug. 21 in Jackson

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced a new date for the Unity Clean-up event. The event will now happen on Saturday, August 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Union Station.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will partner with Keep Jackson Beautiful for a Unity Clean-Up event on Saturday, August 14.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Union Station, located at 300 W. Capitol Street. If you would like to sign up for the event contact Nafeesa Edges at 202-304-4362 or nafeesa.edges@jacksonms.gov.

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, organizers are asking participants to wear face masks during the event.