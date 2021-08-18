Upcoming fundraisers to help Camp Kamassa

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation is working to build Camp Kamassa in Copiah County. The camp would be the state’s first and only year-round handicap accessible camp facility for children and adults with serious illnesses and special needs.

The 326 acres feature duplex cabins and a maintenance barn. Servicemen and women have been working to get the camp complete, and they’ve had a large impact on the economy.

“That’s with heavy equipment, our bed down, hotel rooms, fuel, and things of that nature; the things we need to support military operations. So not only are we bringing the integrity and credibility of the military to such an awesome project, but we’re also injecting millions back into your local economy,” said Chief Master Sergeant Stacy A. Gilman.

The upcoming fundraising events are listed below:

Golf tournament on October 21 at Whisper Lake in Madison

5K/10K on November 13 in Crystal Springs

To register for the race, click here.