Update: Tracking Tropical Storm Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Storm Sally has officially formed off the coast of South Florida with winds 40 mph.
Landfall as a hurricane is expected on Tuesday in Mississippi, Alabama, or Louisiana.
To stay updated with Storm Team 12’s latest weather coverage on Topical Storm Sally, visit here.
