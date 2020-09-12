Update: Tracking Tropical Storm Sally

Severe Weather Tools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Storm Sally has officially formed off the coast of South Florida with winds 40 mph.

Landfall as a hurricane is expected on Tuesday in Mississippi, Alabama, or Louisiana.

To stay updated with Storm Team 12’s latest weather coverage on Topical Storm Sally, visit here.

