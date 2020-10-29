UPS to bring more than 160 jobs to Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Economic Development Authority and officials from United Parcel Services, Inc. (UPS) announced the company’s plan to build a new package distribution facility in Ridgeland. The $28.6 million corporate investment will bring 161 jobs with an average annual wage of $57,000 to Madison County.



The new UPS operations in Ridgeland will accommodate a fleet of more than 105 package delivery vehicles and serve as last mile package distribution.



“This new UPS facility will provide additional pickup and delivery services to our customers in Madison County, improving both speed and reliability,” said Cher Porties, President, UPS Mid South District. “As a partner in the community, we look forward to bringing jobs that pay well to the Ridgeland area.”



“We welcome UPS to the City of Ridgeland,” said Gene McGee, Mayor of the City of Ridgeland. “We are glad that UPS made the strategic decision to locate in our Highland Colony 220 Business Park, which provides them ease of transporting goods from their Jackson Distribution Center to their final destination.”



“The Madison County Board of Supervisors is glad to welcome UPS to Madison County, said Gerald Steen, Madison County Supervisors President. “We appreciate the leadership that MCEDA provided during the site selection and incentives process. Economic Development is a team sport, and we are grateful for all of the partners involved in making this project a reality in Ridgeland/Madison County.”



Construction on the 87,500 square foot facility is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2021. Interested job seekers can visit www.upsjobs.com to begin the application process for available positions, including seasonal help during the busy holiday season.

